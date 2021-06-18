Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll Buys 3,400 Shares

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $87,958.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,635.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. 19,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.