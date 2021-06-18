Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.59. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 220,468 shares changing hands.

CSFFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.