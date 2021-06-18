Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $208,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.42.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

