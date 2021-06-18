Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 4.9%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.52 and last traded at $116.35. Approximately 8,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 458,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,394,544. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.