Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 319,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,842 shares of company stock worth $142,924 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

