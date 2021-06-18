Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

