Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $60,348,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.