Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88. Catalent has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

