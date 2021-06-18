Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 2,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of IAI stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,315. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $103.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

