Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 188,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

