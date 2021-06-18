Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,771,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.76. 14,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.81. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.96 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

