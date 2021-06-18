Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.32. 1,821,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,680,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $237.35 and a 12 month high of $346.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.