Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.13. 3,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $46.24.

