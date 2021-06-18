CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,796. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

