Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Holdings Reduced by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.11% of Cellectis worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

