Centene Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

