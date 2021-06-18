Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $501,297.03 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDEV stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

