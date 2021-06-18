Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

