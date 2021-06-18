Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

