Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

