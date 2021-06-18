Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 174.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

