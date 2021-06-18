Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,881,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22.

