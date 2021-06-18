Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,794 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

