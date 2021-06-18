Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,531 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

