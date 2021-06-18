Cerity Partners LLC Sells 756 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.