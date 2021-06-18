Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of CEG stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Get Challenger Energy Group alerts:

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.