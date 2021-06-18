ChartEx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,730.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $228,477.57 and approximately $32,730.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.