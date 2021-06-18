Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.03. 22,206,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,264. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.