Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 77,689 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,883.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
