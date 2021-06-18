Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 77,689 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,883.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

