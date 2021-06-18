ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 228,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

