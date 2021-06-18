Christopher L. Gaenzle Sells 14,588 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $169.52 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.93.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $748,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.