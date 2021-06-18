Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.01. 3,668,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,813. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.42. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.