Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 562.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.79 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

