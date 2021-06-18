CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $17.58 on Thursday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,584,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,594,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,467,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

