CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,946 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,146.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

