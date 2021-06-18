CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 12,000 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zynex by 30.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Zynex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.28 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

