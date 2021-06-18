CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 7,911 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $22.15 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

