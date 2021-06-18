CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

