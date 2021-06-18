CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $207,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $66.31 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

