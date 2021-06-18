CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,086 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 84,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $62.64 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

