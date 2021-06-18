Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $236.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.