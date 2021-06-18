Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 968,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,867. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.