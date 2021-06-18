Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.08.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 968,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,867. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
