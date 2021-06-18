Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 35,583,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007,365. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

