Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $523.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.29.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $561.36. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.