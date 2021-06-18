Citigroup Inc. Acquires 44,389 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $125,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $81,361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.05. 66,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

