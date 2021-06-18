Citigroup Inc. Has $407.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $407,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.