Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $168,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

