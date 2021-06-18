Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 7.55% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $80,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of XRT stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

