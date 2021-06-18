Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $92,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $59,415,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,356. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.