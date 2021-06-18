Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,566 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVEO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 87,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $254.42 million, a PE ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 3.82. Civeo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

